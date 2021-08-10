Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Lakeland Financial worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

