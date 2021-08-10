Lambda (LAMB) Trading 65.6% Higher This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $29.11 million and $13.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,352,018 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.