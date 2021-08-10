Lamden (TAU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,391.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $59,391.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.