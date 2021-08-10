Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

LCSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.