Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 662

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 668 ($8.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 803 ($10.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

