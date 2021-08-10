Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $2,039,774.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.40. 931,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.84, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

