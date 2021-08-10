Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $790.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 7017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 762.80. The firm has a market cap of £968.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

