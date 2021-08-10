Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $987,460.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

