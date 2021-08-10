LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0.7% Higher

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.47. 9,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.