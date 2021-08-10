Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Down 22.9%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s share price dropped 22.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

