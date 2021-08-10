Leatt (LEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

LEAT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. Leatt has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

