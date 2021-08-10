Lee Klarich Sells 6,383 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

Shares of PANW traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

