LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.30 ($161.53).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €125.94. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

