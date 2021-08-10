Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 269 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277.30 ($3.62). The stock had a trading volume of 7,733,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,354. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.53.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Insiders have purchased 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $733,048 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

