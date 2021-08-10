Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 12,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,112. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

