Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 5,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 1,370,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

