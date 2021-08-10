Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up 2.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 1.57% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth $771,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 21,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.07.

