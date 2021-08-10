Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 4,604 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 58,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,345. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.