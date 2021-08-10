LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular makes up about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.47% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $56,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,853. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,599,855. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

