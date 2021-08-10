Lendefi 1-Day Volume Tops $154,723.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $154,723.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.