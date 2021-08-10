Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report sales of $387.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.