Lethean Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $731,941.31 and $3,708.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,598.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.98 or 0.06941024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.39 or 0.01303543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00364299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00129096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00583175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00336060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00289696 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

