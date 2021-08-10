LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

