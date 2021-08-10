LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 12,542 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

