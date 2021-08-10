LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.