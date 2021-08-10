LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,206. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

