LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,462. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

