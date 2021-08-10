LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 16,994 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

