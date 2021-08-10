LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 4,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after buying an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 508,535 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,800,000 after buying an additional 482,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,117. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29.

