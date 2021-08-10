LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,956. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.