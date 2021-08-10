LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 10,106 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,751,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,957. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.