LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 29,009 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after buying an additional 304,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 266,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 5,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

