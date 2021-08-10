LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 96,735 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,735 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 146,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

