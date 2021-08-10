LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 126,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,262. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.