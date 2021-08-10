Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 95586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $563.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.