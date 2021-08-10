Lido DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $167.79 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00010816 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $121.16 million and approximately $167.79 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

