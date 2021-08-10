Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $207,518.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 124.6% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00004607 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and $207,518.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00363736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.