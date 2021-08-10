Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ZEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:ZEV traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 150,158,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

