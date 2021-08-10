Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

ZEV traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,158,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,865. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

In other Lightning eMotors news, Director Neil Miotto acquired 650,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

