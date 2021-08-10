Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 2,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,209. The company has a market cap of $180.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

