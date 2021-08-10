Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.86. 18,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.55. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $310.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

