Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $181.72 million and approximately $43.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,184,011 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.