Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,216 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

