LiquidApps Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,579.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $23,579.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.