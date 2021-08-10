Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce sales of $1.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $2.31 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.