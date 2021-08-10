Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $721.20 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $721.20 million and $2.36 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

