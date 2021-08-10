Litecoin Cash Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $2,167.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,981.99 or 0.99618666 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,269,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.