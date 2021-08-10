Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland Sells 15,125 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LOB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.