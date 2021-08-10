LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

