LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

LPSN stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

